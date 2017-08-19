Chance of rain today

There is a 40-percent chance of rain, mainly after 9 a.m.

Other than a brief shower Thursday afternoon, the skies have remained dry during the fair.

Tonight, when the demolition derby will be the featured event in the grandstand area, the weather will be partly cloudy with a low around 60.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:44:58 a.m. and set at 8:22:40 p.m.

On Sunday, the sun will rise at 6:45:59 a.m. and set at 8:21:10 p.m.

On Monday, the sun will rise at 6:46:59 a.m. and set at 8:19:40 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight.

Sunday - Sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Sunday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight.

Monday - Sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday night - Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday - Showers and thunderstorms likely before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Friday - Sunny, with a high near 74.