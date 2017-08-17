Rain today

Today’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 70-percent chance of showers, mainly after 3 p.m. The high will be in the mid 80s and the low around 70.

The wet weather could spell trouble for the Motocross races, which are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., as well as other fair activities.

Friday’s weather looks good for fair activities, however, with partly sunny skies. On Saturday, the fair’s final day, there is a 40 percent chance of rain. The high both days will be around 80, while the lows will be in the lower 60s.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:42:57 a.m. and set at 8:25:37 p.m.

On Friday, the sun will rise at 6:43:58 a.m. and set at 8:24:09 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 85. South wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday night - Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Low around 69. Southwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday - Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Friday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Monday - Sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.