Weather

Highs in the lower 80s

• Aug 10, 2017 at 6:00 AM

Temperatures will reach the lower 80s today and Friday, and then top out in the upper 70s Saturday through at least Wednesday.

Lows will be in the lower 60s during that stretch.

Most days carry little or no threat of rain. The exception is Friday, when there is a 50-percent chance of rain during the day and a 30-percent chance at night.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:35:54 a.m. and set at 8:35:24 p.m.

On Friday, the sun will rise at 6:36:55 a.m. and set at 8:34:03 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather forecast:

Today - A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday - Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Tuesday - Sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Wednesday - Sunny, with a high near 78.

