Sunny skies continue to shine over Norwalk

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s to low 80s each day at least through Monday — the opening day of the Huron County Fair.

Lows for the most part will be in the lower 60s during that stretch.

Sunny skies will continue to shine over Norwalk for the next few days. There is a 30 to 40 percent chance of showers this weekend.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:33:54 a.m. and set at 8:38:01 p.m.

On Wednesday, the sun will rise at 6:34:54 a.m. and set at 8:36:43 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tuesday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 54. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday - Sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Wednesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind.

Thursday - A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Thursday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Friday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.