Beautiful week in the forecast

Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s are forecasted Tuesday through Friday.

At this point, the only threat of showers happens today, mainly before 2 p.m., and Saturday.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:30:54 a.m. and set at 8:41:47 p.m.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:32:54 a.m. and set at 8:39:18 p.m.

On Tuesday, the sun will rise at 6:33:54 a.m. and set at 8:38:01 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - A chance of showers, mainly before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. North wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Wednesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Thursday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Friday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.