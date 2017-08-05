Nice weekend on tap

Evening lows will be around 60.
Today, the sun will rise at 6:30:54 a.m. and set at 8:41:47 p.m.
On Sunday, the sun will rise at 6:31:54 a.m. and set at 8:40:33 p.m.
And on Monday, the sun will rise at 6:32:54 a.m. and set at 8:39:18 p.m.
Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today - A slight chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Sunday - A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Tuesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Tuesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Wednesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Wednesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Thursday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.