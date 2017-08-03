Rain likely today, Friday

Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high in the upper 80s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a low of 68 and a 30 percent chance of showers.

The threat of rain is even stronger Friday as forecasters are calling for a 60 percent chance of rain. But Saturday and Sunday look great, with sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:28:55 a.m. and set at 8:44:11 p.m.

On Friday, the sun will rise at 6:29:55 a.m. and set at 8:43 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday - Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 13 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday night - A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind 11 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Saturday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday - Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Monday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Wednesday - Sunny, with a high near 79.