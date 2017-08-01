High in low 80s

There is a threat of midweek showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise highs will be in the low 80s and lows in the 60s.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will see slightly cooler weather, with highs only in the 70s. While there’s a chance of rain Friday and Sunday, the forecast for Saturday is mostly sunny.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:26:58 a.m. and set at 8:46:29 p.m.

On Wednesday, the sun will rise at 6:27:56 a.m. and set at 8:45:21 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night - A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Thursday - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday night - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday - Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.