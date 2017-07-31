Sunny skies today

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low in the low 60s.

From Wednesday through Friday, there is a daily chance of showers and thunderstorms.

At this point, the weekend looks like it will be sunny and dry, with highs in the mid to lower 70s.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:25:59 a.m. and set at 8:47:36 p.m.

On Tuesday, the sun will rise at 6:26:58 a.m. and set at 6:26:58 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Light southwest wind.

Tuesday - Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday night - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday - Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday - Partly sunny, with a high near 76.