Perfect way to close out July

A great weekend is on tap so enjoy it.

The sun will rise at 6:24:03 a.m. today and will set at 8:49:46. The sun will rise at 6:25:01 a.m. Sunday and will set at 8:48:42.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:

Today — Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low about 58. North wind 7 to 11 mph.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph.

Sunday night — Mostly clear, with a low about 61.

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday night — Mostly clear, with a low about 63.

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday night — Mostly clear, with a low about 66.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.