Perfect way to close out July

A great weekend is on tap so enjoy it.
The sun will rise at 6:24:03 a.m. today and will set at 8:49:46. The sun will rise at 6:25:01 a.m. Sunday and will set at 8:48:42.
Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:
Today — Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low about 58. North wind 7 to 11 mph.
Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph.
Sunday night — Mostly clear, with a low about 61.
Monday — Sunny, with a high near 83.
Monday night — Mostly clear, with a low about 63.
Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 85.
Tuesday night — Mostly clear, with a low about 66.
Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 84.
Wednesday night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.