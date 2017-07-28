Small chance of rain today, sunny for days after that

The weekend and next week through Wednesday should be sunny, with highs in the 70s to low 80s and lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:23:05 a.m. and set at 8:50:48 p.m.

On Saturday, the sun will rise at 6:24:03 a.m. and set at 8:49:46 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:

Today - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight - A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Saturday - Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 21 mph.

Saturday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Sunday - Sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Monday - Sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Tuesday - Sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Wednesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.