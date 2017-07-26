Sunny today, rain Thursday

Tonight’s low will be in the upper 60s.
Rain is in the forecast on Thursday. The greatest threat is between 2 and 8 p.m.
There is also a chance of rain Friday. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with temperatures ranging from a high in the mid 70s to a low around 60.
The weekend looks to be sunny and dry, with highs in the upper 70s.
Today, the sun will rise at 6:21:12 a.m. and will set at 8:52:47 p.m.
On Thursday, the sun will rise at 6:22:08 a.m. and will set at 8:51:48 p.m.
Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:
Today - Sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph.
Thursday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 79. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday night - Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Low around 66. North wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Saturday - Sunny, with a high near 77.
Saturday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Sunday - Sunny, with a high near 80.
Sunday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Monday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Monday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Tuesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.