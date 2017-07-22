Showers today

Otherwise, it will be cloudy with a high near 85. Tonight, more rain is in the forecast and the low will be 73.

On Sunday, there is a slight chance of storms amid partly sunny weather with a high in the mid 80s. Sunday night, the low will be in the mid 60s.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:17:30 a.m. and will set at 8:56:26 p.m.

On Sunday, the sun will rise at 6:18:25 a.m. and will set at 8:55:34 p.m.

On Monday, the sun will rise at 6:19:20 a.m. and will set at 8:54:40 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:

Today - Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 85. South wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight - Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday - A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunday night - A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Monday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Tuesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Wednesday - Sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Thursday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.