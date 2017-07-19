Sunny and hot today; showers in forecast tonight through Monday

Beginning tonight and continuing through Monday, there is a daily and nightly chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:14:50 a.m. and will set at 8:58:51 p.m.

On Thursday, the sun will rise at 6:15:43 a.m. and will set at 8:58:05 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:

Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight - A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Areas of fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday night - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday night - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Tuesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.