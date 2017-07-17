Week to start sunny and dry

Beginning Wednesday night and continuing through the weekend, there is at least a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms each day. The highs will be in the mid 80s during that stretch.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:11:28 a.m. and will set at 9:01:39 p.m.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:13:07 a.m. and will set at 9:00:19 p.m. — the last time this year that will happen during the 9 o’clock hour.

On Tuesday, the sun will rise at 6:13:58 a.m. and will set at 8:59:36 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:

Today - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday - Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Wednesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Thursday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Friday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Friday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.