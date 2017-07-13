Storms today, sunshine this weekend

And that could lead to problems.

Huron County is included in a flash flood watch that runs through Friday morning.

Periods of torrential rain are expected tonight through Friday as a very warm and humid airmass is in place across the area.

Thunderstorms will be capable of producing extremely high rainfall rates. Thunderstorms might move over the same areas repeatedly.

With soils already saturated from heavy rain earlier this week, flash flooding is possible in any areas where excessive rainfall occurs.

Thunderstorms producing high rainfall rates will produce localized rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches. Rain will end with the passage of a cold front on Friday morning.

Excessive rainfall may lead to flash flooding of streams, low lying spots, and poor drainage areas especially in urban and hilly locations. Those camping along area streams and rivers should be especially cautious as streams and rivers can rise to dangerous levels very quickly.

Today’s high will be in the mid 80s and the low in the mid 60s.

Rain also is in Friday’s forecast, though the threat is less at 40 percent. Otherwise it will be partly cloudy with a high of 81 and a low of 65.

The weekend, though, looks promising — especially Saturday, with sunny skies and a high in the low 80s predicted.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:09:51 a.m. and will set at 9:02:51 p.m.

On Friday, the sun will rise at 6:10:39 a.m. and will set at 9:02:16 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:

Today - Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 85. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday - Sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Sunday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Tuesday - Sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Wednesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.