A great weekend is on tap

• Updated Today at 10:04 AM

There is rain in the forecast for the rest of the work week, but the weekend is looking great with sunny skies and highs in the 80s.

The sun will rise at 6:09:05 a.m. today and will set at 9:03:25. The sun will rise at 6:09:51 Thursday and will set at 9:02:51.

Here is the Norwalk area weather from the National Weather Service:

Today — A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight — A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 73. Southwest wind about 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday — Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 67. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday night — Partly cloudy, with a low about 63.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday night — Partly cloudy, with a low about 64.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 82.

