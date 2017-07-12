A great weekend is on tap

The sun will rise at 6:09:05 a.m. today and will set at 9:03:25. The sun will rise at 6:09:51 Thursday and will set at 9:02:51.

Here is the Norwalk area weather from the National Weather Service:

Today — A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight — A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 73. Southwest wind about 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday — Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 67. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday night — Partly cloudy, with a low about 63.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday night — Partly cloudy, with a low about 64.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 82.