Storms in forecast

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s to low 70s during that stretch.

The weekend, though, is projected to be sunny and dry, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:07:35 a.m. and set at 9:04:25 p.m.

On Tuesday, the sun will rise at 6:08:19 a.m. and set at 9:03:56 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday night - Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 69. Southwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Thursday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Saturday - Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.