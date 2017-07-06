Storms in forecast

The weekend looks dry and pleasant, however, with temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 70s during the day to upper 50s to low 60s at night.

From Sunday night through Tuesday night, there is a 30 percent chance of rain each day.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:04:49 a.m. and set at 9:06:01 p.m.

On Friday, the sun will rise at 6:05:28 a.m. and set at 9:05:40 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight - A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Friday - Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday night - A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.