Showers in the forecast through Saturday

And the evening proved to be ideal for fireworks.

Today, there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. The threat of showers remains in the forecast through Sunday.

The sun will rise at 6:04:10 a.m. today and will set at 9:06:20. The sun will rise at 6:04:49 a.m. and will set at 9:06:01 p.m. Thursday.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Thursday — Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Thursday night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Friday night — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday — A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 77.