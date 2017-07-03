Great weather for the Fourth

Tuesday will see mostly sunny skies with a high near 80 and a low around 63. There is no rain in the forecast.

Today’s forecast is similar, though there is 30 percent chance of rain, mainly in the afternoon.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:02:57 a.m. and will set at 9:06:52 p.m.

On Tuesday, the sun will rise at 6:03:33 a.m. and will set at 9:06:37 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Independence Day - Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday - A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Wednesday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Thursday - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Thursday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Friday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday - A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday - Sunny, with a high near 77.