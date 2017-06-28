Another beautiful day on tap with rain in the forecast

Thunderstorms are in the forecast for early Thursday morning and showers and thunderstorms are likely after 8 a.m. Thursday.
Showers are in the forecast through Saturday.
The sun will rise at 6:00:21 a.m. and will set at 9:07:35 p.m. today.
On Thursday, the sun will rise at 6:00:49 a.m. and will set at 9:07:30 p.m.
Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today — Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 7 to 16 mph.
Tonight — A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 66. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday — Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a southwest wind 18 to 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday night — Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 70. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday — Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 69. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Saturday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night — Partly cloudy, with a low about 65.
Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Sunday night — Partly cloudy, with a low about 64.
Monday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.