Showers likely today, sunny this weekend

That could be troublesome for Summit Motorsports Raceway, where the second day of the NHRA Nationals will take place, and Imagine Norwalk festivities in downtown Norwalk.

The National Weather Service reported a few storms might have the potential to become strong to perhaps severe. However, there remains a lot of uncertainty. The biggest limiting factor will be the expansive cloud cover and limited instability.

Another concern is the flooding threat. There is currently a lot of uncertainty as to where the heaviest rainfall will occur, but there is potential for thunderstorms that could lead to flooding.

Otherwise, it will be warm but not scorching, with a high near 80.

The weekend looks pleasant, with plenty of sun, highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

The sun rose at 5:58:25 a.m. today. It will set at 9:07:27 p.m.

On Saturday, the sun will rise at 5:58:45 a.m. and set at 9:07:32 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Showers and thunderstorms. High near 80. Southwest wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight - Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Sunday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.