Rain could hamper NHRA Nationals when pros hit the track

Showers are possible Thursday but there is a bigger chance of rain, 60 percent, on Friday — the first days the professional drivers are scheduled to take the track at Summit Motorsports Park in the 11th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals.

Saturday looks beautiful and Sunday looks pretty good as champions will be crowned.

The sun rose at 5:57:50 a.m. today. It will set at 9:07:09 p.m.

On Thursday, the sun will rise at 5:58:07 a.m. and set at 9:07:19 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today — Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming northwest about 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low about 61. Light and variable wind.

Thursday — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Thursday night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 69. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday — Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 64. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low about 62.

Sunday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday night — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 59. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.