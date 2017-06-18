Rainy day on tap for Sunday

And the rain might not stop there.

At this point, forecasters are calling for a 30 to 40 percent chance of rain every day Monday through Saturday with the lone exception being Wednesday.

Today, the sun will rise at 5:57:13 a.m. and will set at 9:06:28 p.m.

On Monday, the sun will rise at 5:57:23 a.m. and will set at 9:06:44 p.m.

And on Tuesday, the sun will rise at 5:57:36 a.m. and will set at 9:06:57 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:

Today - Showers and thunderstorms. High near 85. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight - Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday - A slight chance of showers between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday - A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday - Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Thursday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.