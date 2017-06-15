Heat sticking around for a while

Highs the rest of the week will continue in the mid to upper 80s, if not higher. There also is a chance of showers and thunderstorms each day.

Early next week, forecasters are calling for highs in the upper 70s.

Today, the sun rose at 5:56:52 a.m. It will set at 9:05:31 p.m.

On Friday, the sun will rise at 5:56:57 a.m. and will set at 9:05:52 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:

Today - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday night - A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Saturday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Saturday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Sunday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday - A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday night - A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.