Hazardous weather outlook

There is a marginal risk for severe storms today and tonight. Locally heavy rains could lead to localized flooding, especially for well inland areas of Northern Ohio.

There also will be a marginal risk for severe storms Thursday into Thursday night along with a risk for localized flooding. Strong to possibly severe storms appear possible for Saturday afternoon through Sunday.

For Norwalk, there is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 84 and a northeast wind around 6 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 10 and 11 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 6 mph becoming south after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.