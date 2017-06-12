The heat is on

A cool down will come later in the week, when highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Showers also are forecasted Tuesday through Thursday, and then again during the weekend.

High-temperature records in some spots could be challenged this week.

Today, the sun rose at 5:56:49 a.m. It will set at 9:04:17 p.m.

On Tuesday, the sun will rise at 5:56:48 a.m. and will set at 9:04:43 p.m.

Today - Sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind 10 to 16 mph.

Monday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 9 mph.

Tuesday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Thursday - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Thursday night —A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Friday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Saturday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.