Coming soon: Highs in upper 80s to lower 90s

Today, the high will be in the upper 70s. On Saturday, it will reach the low 80s. Then, Sunday through Wednesday, the thermometer will hit the upper 80s to low 90s.

There is a threat of showers and thunderstorms between 4 and 8 p.m. today.

Today, the sun rose at 5:57:04 a.m. It will set at 9:02:48 p.m.

On Saturday, the sun will rise at 5:56:57 a.m. today and will set at 9:03:19 p.m.

Today - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Saturday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Sunday - Sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Monday - Sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Tuesday - Sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.