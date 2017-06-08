Warm-up on the way

Today’s high will reach the low 70s. On Friday, the high will be in the upper 70s. On Saturday, it will reach the low 80s. Then, Sunday through Wednesday, the thermometer will hit the upper 80s to low 90s.

Today, the sun rose at 5:57:14 a.m. It will set at 9:02:15 p.m.

On Friday, the sun will rise at 5:57:04 a.m. today and will set at 9:02:48 p.m.

Today - Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Friday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday - A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Saturday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Sunday - Sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Monday - Sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Tuesday - Sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Wednesday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.