Pleasant week on tap for Norwalk

Monday’s weather was cooler but still dry. Today and Wednesday, the high isn’t expected to reach 70 and there is a 40-percent to 60-percent chance of rain. Whether that precipitation materializes remains to be seen.

The rest of the week will have high temperatures in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

The weekend forecast is even better, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with plenty of sunny skies and no threat of rain.

Today, the sun rose at 5:57:38 a.m. Tonight, it will set at 9:01:04 p.m.

On Wednesday, the sun will rise at 5:57:25 a.m. and set at 9:01:40 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - A chance of showers before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 5 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 13 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight - A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind 11 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday - A chance of showers, mainly before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. North wind 13 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday night - A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Thursday - A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Thursday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Friday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Saturday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Sunday - Sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Monday - Sunny, with a high near 86.