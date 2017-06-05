Pleasant day on tap for Norwalk

On Tuesday, the sun will rise at 5:57:38 a.m. and set at 9:01:04 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Monday - Partly sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the morning.

Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tuesday - A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 8 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind 10 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Sunday - Sunny, with a high near 84.