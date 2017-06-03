Great weather today, rain on Sunday

Tonight, there is a 40-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. The low will be about 62.

Sunday has a 60-percent chance of storms, with a high near 80 and a low of 60.

Today, the sun will rise at 5:58:29 a.m. and will set at 8:59:07 p.m.

On Sunday, the sun will rise at 5:58:10 a.m. and set at 8:59:48 p.m.

And on Monday, the sun will rise at 5:57:53 a.m. and set at 9:00:27 p.m. — the first time this year that the sunset has stretched into the 9 o’clock hour.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 62. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 80. West wind 11 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 60. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday - Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Tuesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday - A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.