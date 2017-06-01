Sunny skies today, rain after that

After today, however, there is 40 percent to 60 percent chance of rain each day through Tuesday.

Today, the sun will rise at 5:59:14 a.m. and will set at 8:57:43 p.m. On Friday, the sun will rise at 5:58:51 a.m. and set at 8:58:26 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - A Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tonight - A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Friday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday night - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday - Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Monday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Monday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.