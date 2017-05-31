Plenty of showers in the forecast through Monday

The sun will rise at 5:59:39 a.m. today and set at 8:56:59 p.m. The sun will rise at 5:59:14 a.m. Thursday and will set at 8:57:43 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - A slight chance of showers between 4pm and 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 9 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Wednesday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

Thursday - Sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Friday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday night - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday - A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday - Partly sunny, with a high near 68.