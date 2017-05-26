Rainy weekend on tap

The could spell trouble for the Strawberry Festival, which begins today and runs through Monday, as well five local graduation ceremonies on Sunday and Memorial Day activities on Monday.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:02:15 a.m. and set at 8:53:00 p.m.

On Saturday, the sun will rise at 6:01:40 a.m. and set at 8:53:50 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:

Today - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tonight - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Sunday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Memorial Day - A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday - A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday - A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.