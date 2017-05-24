Wet forecast for the weekend's Strawberry Festival

Today, the sun will rise at 6:03:31 a.m. and set at 8:51:17. On Thursday, the sun will rise at 6:02 a.m. and set at 8:52:09 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:

Today — A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight — Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low about 55. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday — Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 67. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday night — A chance of showers, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 52. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday — Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low about 58.

Saturday — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Saturday night — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 61. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday — Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low about 58.

Memorial Day — A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.