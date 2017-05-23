Could be a wet holiday weekend

Forecasters are calling for a 30 to 40 percent chance of showers on Saturday and a 60 percent chance on Sunday.

Friday and Monday, however, are projected to have partly sunny skies, highs in the low 70s and little chance of rain. That’s good news for the Strawberry Festival, which runs Friday through Monday in Uptown Norwalk.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:04:12 a.m. and will set at 8:50:25 p.m.

On Wednesday, the sun will rise at 6:03:31 a.m. and will set at 8:51:17 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday - A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 69. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday night - Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday - Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday night - A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday - Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday - Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Memorial Day - Partly sunny, with a high near 73.