Mostly sunny, high near 70

Today, the sun will rise at 6:04:55 a.m. and will set at 8:49:31 p.m.

On Tuesday, the sun will rise at 6:04:12 a.m. and will set at 8:50:25 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 11 to 14 mph.

Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind around 9 mph.

Tuesday - Partly sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday night - A chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday - Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday night - Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday - Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday - Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.