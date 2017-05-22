logo

Weather

Mostly sunny, high near 70

• Today at 6:00 AM

The final week of school for many area students will see high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s and lows in the 50s.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:04:55 a.m. and will set at 8:49:31 p.m.

On Tuesday, the sun will rise at 6:04:12 a.m. and will set at 8:50:25 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 11 to 14 mph.

Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind around 9 mph.

Tuesday - Partly sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday night - A chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday - Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday night - Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday - Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday - Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

