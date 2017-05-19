Storms forecasted for weekend

Showers and thunderstorms are forecasted for this weekend.

Highs will be in the 60s for the next several days.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:07:14 a.m. and will set at 8:46:45 p.m.

On Saturday, the sun will rise at 6:06:26 a.m. and will set at 8:47:41 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Northeast wind around 11 mph.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday night - Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday - Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday night - Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday - Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday - A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Wednesday - Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Thursday - A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.