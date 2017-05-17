Threat of storms today

Friday will be partly sunny but a little cooler, with a high in the mid 60s and a low in the low 50s.

Saturday will bring ideal weather, with sunny skies and a high in the low 70s.

The threat of showers and thunderstorms returns Saturday night and Sunday.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:08:04 a.m. and will set at 8:45:49 p.m.

On Friday, the sun will rise at 6:07:14 a.m. and will set at 8:46:45 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a southwest wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday - Partly sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 8 to 10 mph.

Friday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday - Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday - Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday night - Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 a.m, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday - A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.