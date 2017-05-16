High near 90 on Wednesday

Today’s high is projected to be in the low 80s. On Wednesday, the high will be near 90.

Thursday’s high also will reach the 80s. After that, however, highs will be in the 70s for the weekend.

Showers are forecasted Thursday through Sunday.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:09:50 a.m. and will set at 8:43:53 p.m.

On Wednesday, the sun will rise at 6:08:56 a.m. and will set at 8:44:51 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:

Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 9 to 13 mph.

Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 65. South wind around 11 mph.

Wednesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday night - A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Thursday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday - Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Saturday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday - Partly sunny, with a high near 66.