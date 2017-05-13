Highs in 70s next week

There is a slight chance of showers tonight and Sunday afternoon.

Next week, warmer weather will arrive. Beginning Monday, highs will be in the 70s and could even stretch into the 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:12:40 a.m. and will set at 8:40:56 p.m.

On Sunday, the sun will rise at 6:11:42 a.m. and will set at 8:41:55 p.m.

And on Monday, the sun will rise at 6:10:45 a.m. and will set at 8:42:55 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:

Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Saturday night - A slight chance of showers before 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunday - A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Monday - Sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Thursday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.