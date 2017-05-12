Warm-up on the way

The high today only will be in the upper 50s. But by Wednesday, the high will be near 80.
Today, the sun will rise at 6:13:40 a.m. and will set at 8:39:56 p.m.
On Saturday, the sun will rise at 6:12:40 a.m. and will set at 8:40:56 p.m.
Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:
Today - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. North wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. North wind 5 to 8 mph.
Saturday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Saturday night - A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday - Partly sunny, with a high near 69.
Sunday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Monday - Sunny, with a high near 70.
Monday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Tuesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Tuesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Wednesday - Partly sunny, with a high near 80.