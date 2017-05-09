Highs in mid 60s, lows in 40s for most of week

Party sunny skies are in the forecast most days. There is a 30 percent chance of rain Wednesday night and again Sunday.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:16:50 a.m. and set at 8:36:53 p.m.

On Tuesday, the sun will rise at 6:15:45 a.m. and set at 8:37:54 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Areas of frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday - Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Wednesday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday - Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Friday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Friday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Saturday - A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday - Partly sunny, with a high near 65.