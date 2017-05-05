Rain in forecast through Sunday, when sun returns

Rain is in the forecast through Sunday, when the sun is expected to return.

Next week looks good with sun in the forecast through Wednesday.

The sun will rise at 6:21:24 a.m. today and will set at 8:32:44 p.m. The sun will rise at 6:20:14 a.m. Saturday and will rise at 8:33:47.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today — Periods of rain. High near 57. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight — Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low about 44. North wind about 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday — Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Northwest wind about 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday night — Showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 38. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Sunday night — Partly cloudy, with a low about 38.

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday night — Mostly clear, with a low about 40.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday night — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 48. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday — Partly sunny, with a high near 63.