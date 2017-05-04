Rain, rain go away, we'll be wet until Sunday

Today looks bad and it doesn’t get any better until Sunday.
Keep your umbrellas handy.
The sun will rise at 6:22:36 a.m. today and will set at 8:31:41 p.m. The sun will rise at 6:21:24 Thursday and will set at 8:32:44.
Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today — Rain. High near 56. East wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight — Rain. Low about 48. East wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Friday — Showers. High near 52. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday night — Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low about 42. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday — Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday night — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 40. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday — Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
Sunday night — Partly cloudy, with a low about 40.
Monday — Sunny, with a high near 58.
Monday night — Partly cloudy, with a low about 41.
Tuesday — Partly sunny, with a high near 61.