Another nice day on tap

The sun will rise at 6:32:58 a.m. and will set at 8:23:12. On Thursday, the sun will rise at 6:31:36 and set at 8:24:16.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today — Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 8 to 16 mph.

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low about 62. South wind 11 to 13 mph.

Thursday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 10 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday — Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday night — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Saturday — Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Saturday night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low about 57. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday — Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday night — Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low about 55. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent