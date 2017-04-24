Highs in the 70s this week

There will be a chance of storms Thursday through Sunday.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:35:45 a.m. and set at 8:21:03 p.m.

On Tuesday, the sun will rise at 6:34:21 a.m. and set at 8:22:07 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Sunny, with a high near 68. East wind 7 to 14 mph.

Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southeast wind 9 to 14 mph.

Tuesday - Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Southeast wind around 9 mph.

Tuesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Thursday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Thursday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday - Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Saturday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Saturday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.