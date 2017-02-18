logo

Weather

High near 60

• Today at 6:00 AM

Warm weather will stick around for a while, as highs are projected to be in the upper 50s to low 60s every day until at least Friday.

The warmth will be accompanied by mostly sunny skies until Tuesday, when there is a 30 percent chance of rain.

It’s projected to be near 60 on Monday and Tuesday.

Today, the sun will rise at 7:19:17 a.m and set at 6:09:13 p.m.

On Sunday, the sun will rise at 7:17:52 a.m and set at 6:10:26 p.m.

And on Monday, the sun will rise at 7:16:26 a.m and set at 6:11:38 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Increasing clouds, with a high near 60. Southwest wind around 16 mph.

Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Washington's Birthday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Monday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Tuesday - A chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday - Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Thursday - Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Thursday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Friday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

