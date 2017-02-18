The warmth will be accompanied by mostly sunny skies until Tuesday, when there is a 30 percent chance of rain.

It’s projected to be near 60 on Monday and Tuesday.

Today, the sun will rise at 7:19:17 a.m and set at 6:09:13 p.m.

On Sunday, the sun will rise at 7:17:52 a.m and set at 6:10:26 p.m.

And on Monday, the sun will rise at 7:16:26 a.m and set at 6:11:38 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Increasing clouds, with a high near 60. Southwest wind around 16 mph.

Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Washington's Birthday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Monday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Tuesday - A chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday - Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Thursday - Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Thursday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Friday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.